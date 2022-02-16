4 position groups that Miami Dolphins will focus on during offseason
Which position groups need the most attention from the Miami Dolphins front office this off season? These are the four most important ones.
The Miami Dolphins finished last season as one of the hottest teams in the league, but their dismal start to the year brought attention to some of the gaping holes in the roster.
There was depth chart work that was going to have to be done regardless, but now that there is a new head coaching regime in town, there isn’t much that won’t be subject to change. The defense that carried the team through its 7-game winning streak should need minimal attention, but the offense will be undergoing an overhaul over the next couple of months.
The Dolphins will have some of the most cap space of any team in the NFL, and they will use it to address their needs once the free agency period begins. What position groups are going to be the focal points for Miami’s front office? Here is a list of the four most important:
Offensive line –
The Miami Dolphins have holes to fill all over the roster, but there is one that requires an extreme makeover.
The offensive line was abysmal in 2021. They were historically bad, with members of the unit routinely ranking as some of the worst performers of the week. The running game was nowhere to be found in far too many contests, and whoever was playing quarterback was often running for his life after just a second or two of freedom in the pocket. What had potential to be a high-powered offense was instead a dud, and a vast majority of the blame goes to the boys up front.
Jesse Davis was supposed to be the veteran that led the young but talented group, but he was downright bad. High draft picks were used recently on Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson, neither of whom showed much of any promise until far too deep in to the season. There are some pieces to work with, like Robert Hunt, but the Miami Dolphins should stop at nothing to acquire legit veteran linemen to protect their young QB.
With their heaps of cap room, the team should be chasing guys like Brandon Scherff and Cam Robinson in free agency. They could also use some of their draft capital to pick a prospect, but those have turned in to projects more often than not in recent memory.