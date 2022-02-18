Unbelievably, Patrick Surtain is also being hired to coach the Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
If you’re late 90s/early 2000s Miami Dolphin’s brain wasn’t on fire enough from the Dolphins hiring Wek Welker and Sam Madison, then your brain is in for even more nostalgia. The 2022 Miami Dolphins, run by Mike McDaniel, is hiring another Dolphin’s legend and Sam Madison’s secondary compatriot Patrick Surtain.
I don’t know if Mike McD is killing time by playing some Madden 2003 or if he’s going down a rabbit hole on YouTube watching early 2000s Dolphin’s highlights, but he certainly seems to have a hankering for Dolphins greats. And who am I to tell him that he’s wrong for what he’s doing? I’m nobody. Also, all the #bringhimhome hashtags will never stop because of this. Deal with that.
Many will point to the hirings of Wes Welker, who Mike McD has experience coaching with, and Sam Madison who was a coach on the Kansas City Chiefs, and say at least those guys have coaching experience where Patrick Surtain doesn’t not. From what the report is saying, Patrick Surtain will be assisting with the cornerbacks. That isn’t the same as being a coach like Sam Madison. But that doesn’t mean that all of the cornerbacks on the squad shouldn’t be treating everything Patrick Surtain says as gospel.
I wrote about how the Dolphins were hiring Sam Madison the other day when it happened and I was joking when I thought they should see if Tim Bowens can come in and coach the defensive tackles and if John Offerdahl would want to coach the LBs. I really didn’t think any other ghosts from the past would be brought in but then again none of us have the vision Mike McDaniel has. I think that’s a good thing.
I’d like to joke and say that maybe the Dolphins should bring in Ricky Williams, Brock Marion, Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, and Rob Konrad to help coach the team but given how things are going that actually might happen so I’m not going to laugh about that possible reality.
Honestly, I think Patrick Surtain will help a great deal. You know he and Madison have a good rapport, The style of defense that the Josh Boyer will, hopefully, unleash is an in-your-face man-to-man style of defense where the front seven are playing all types of games bringing pressure. That leaves the secondary a bit on an island at times. That’s fine. The Dolphins should have the personnel to play that way. And with Madison and Surtain running the secondary, with their experience of specializing in that kind of coverage, the secondary should be at the very least prepared.
Another great day being a Miami Dolphin fan. Now I can wear my Patrick Surtain jersey and it makes even more sense. The next step; make the throwbacks permanent. Come on Mike McD, get it done.
Enjoy your weekend. Now, let’s get to the Patrick Surtain highlights.