Pre free agency Miami Dolphins tight ends could lead to additions
By Brian Miller
When we think of the Miami Dolphins tight ends, we immediately think of who they may lose. Yet there are also TEs to gain as well.
The Dolphins have two big decisions to make prior to the start of free agency. Will they re-sign Mike Gesicki and/or Durham Smythe? That is the question that fans are waiting to have answered.
If I am Mike McDaniel, that question is going to take a little time but I’m going to make the decision early on on another TE. Cethan Carter. Carter will cost Miami just over $2.5 million and all of that is recoverable. Considering that Carter wasn’t a McDaniel hire, moving on from him would free up money for other positions and open the door for a Smythe or Gesicki return.
Smythe seems more likely to return to Miami than Gesicki given the contracts that will be wanted. Gesicki is expected to go a couple million north of the $10 million per year mark.
Miami currently has Carter, Hunter Long, and Adam Shaheen under contract. It is hard to guess whether or not McDaniel will want to carry so many TEs into the season like Brian Flores did (5). Hunter Long is the least likely to go anywhere after being a 3rd round pick in 2021’s draft.
The key to the Dolphins TE position is blocking. Gesicki is not a great inline blocker but Smythe is. Gesicki considers himself more of a slot receiver which may not be a priority for McDaniel and the salary is a big concern. Still, if the Dolphins are looking for a more rounded TE to be featured in the offense, the FA market could be the place.
Miami will need to find the proper talent vs. age to change their roster. Long and Shaheen are likely to stick around and I would suspect that Smythe will have a shot as well. I think that Ross Dwelley has a shot to be a Dolphins this year. McDaniel and new TE coach Ron Embree know him well.
There are some quality free agents likely to hit the market but none of them are considered elite. Zach Ertz may be the best of the group but he is also 31 years old. C.J. Uzomah had a very good season with the Bengals but he is pushing 30 as well.
In the under 28 group
- Robert Tonyan, Jr. – 27. Played well but not consistent with GB.
- Gerald Everett – 27 inconsistent in Seattle
- O.J. Howard – entered the league with a high ceiling that he has not reached
- David Njoku – 25 years old but are his problems a result of Cleveland’s offensive issues or is there more?
The lack of upper talent at the position is concerning and is one reason why Smythe and Gesicki are still considered to be Miami’s best options at the position.