Miami Dolphins don’t need much in FA along the defensive line
By Brian Miller
For the Miami Dolphins, the defensive line doesn’t need much tweaking. The first step is picking up the fifth year option for Christian Wilkins.
Wilkins took a big step in 2021 and there is no reason to think that he won’t continue to improve and get better in 2022. He is a key member of the Dolphins defense and an emotional leader for the team. Miami has a solid building block with Wilkins but he isn’t the only one along the defensive line that is showing consistency.
Raekwon Davis is another player who developing well. He too should be expected to take a bigger role in 2022. Beyond the two of them, Miami still has quality depth with players who have proven they can start as well.
Miami has only one impending free agent in 2022 along defensive line. John Jenkins. He isn’t a priority signing and the Dolphins will probably not be very active in the market at the position. Their current roster seems to be doing well and if the Dolphins improve at linebacker, the defensive front will look better as well.
Miami’s current DLine looks like this.
- Christian Wilkins
- Raekwon Davis
- Adam Butler
- Zach Sieler
- John Jenkins
If the Dolphins do not re-sign Jenkins, they will probably need one more body from the market but ideally, a mid-round draft pick that can be developed may be the better option.
Miami’s defensive line woes won’t come for at least another season and that depends on what they do with Wilkins. A key this year to the future of the position may lie with Josh Boyer and his ability to run the defensive style that has been successful under Brian Flores. If he can’t, a new DC will be hired and a likely new system could be implemented.