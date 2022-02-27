Allen Robinson should be on the Miami Dolphins free agent radar
By Matt Serniak
If you can find it in your hearts, can you please forgive me for this apparent and quite ridiculous omission in my last article about four receivers the Dolphins should research that I wrote a few days ago? I failed to mention not just a player who’s been linked to the Dolphins but a player who I think would be perfect for Miami and that’s Allen Robinson.
Robinson is a free agent after putting up a measly 410 yards last season for the Chicago Bears. Two seasons ago, the former Nittany Lion had a tremendous 1,250 yards on 102 catches with six TDs. I’m going to chalk last year up to Robinson getting put on the back burner by a franchise that rivals the Dolphins in terms of doing completely avoidable, mind-numbing things. I’m cool with thinking that Robinson’s low usage in 2020 can be spun into thinking that it was like he only played half of the season and that he’ll have extra energy heading into 2022. I like that.
Allen Robinson, believe it or not, is only 28 years old. I know, it feels like he’s been in the league for three or four seasons longer than that. We forget that he played the first four years of his career in Jacksonville.
Compared to many of the receivers I listed in that article and others that I didn’t, Robinson is going to command a good deal of money even with his pedestrian stats last year. Again, with the ridiculous situation, Robinson was dealing with in Chicago with the head coach doing his best Dolphin’s coach impression by not knowing how to get the ball to their best offensive player, Robinson is still regarded as a solid starting wide-receiver. I simply don’t think last year will be held against him too much thus Robinson will get a high-money deal. It won’t be DeVante Adams or Chris Godwin-type money, but it will cost the Dolphins to bring him in.
I put Robinson high on my list of free-agent of receivers because I think he can fill the role of DeVante Parker, who I think will not be on the team next year. Robinson and Parker, according to the internet, are the same exact size. I think Parker is a better jump-ball receiver but Robinson is a much better route runner who also can go up and get it if need be. Robinson is pretty durable with only missing six games in the last four seasons. Parker has missed about infinity games in the last four seasons so that’s an immediate upgrade.
I expect a passing attack based on play-action meaning high% passes from Tua Tagovailoa. Say what you want about Tua, but the guy is accurate and I really believe that Mike McDaniel will be putting him in positions to make some very easy chuck play-type throws. Even if Tua is shaky, that won’t necessarily mean that Robinson can’t produce. Robinson only knows below-average quarterback play. He sort of majors in making the best out of bad situations. The guy put up a 1,400-yard season with Blake Bortles and two 1,140+ seasons with Mitch Trubisky. I think he can put up stats and produce with Tua as his QB as long as they throw him the ball.
Pairing Robinson up with Jaylen Waddle would be an excellent one-two punch. Robinson can be the guy who goes streaking down the middle or deep down the sideline while Waddle crosses and does pretty much whatever he wants underneath and vice versa. I also love the idea of having Robinson running all types of dig and comeback routes, routes that Tua is pretty good at throwing. I actually don’t have any routes Robinson shouldn’t be running. I think he’s good with the whole route tree.
An area that Robinson needs to improve on is his run-blocking. He sort of got exposed last year for not really caring about run-blocking. That won’t fly in a Mike McDaniel-themed offense where every offensive player needs to have blocker in their bio.
Robinson, to me, seems like the classic guy who needs a change of scenery. Going from Chicago to Miami puts a smile on any person. I dare anyone to refute that. I see no reason that if Robinson is signed that it doesn’t go well. I mean, he might get here and be terrible but I just don’t see that happening and currently won’t entertain those types of thoughts.
Sorry for the obvious omission from my previous article. Maybe I was coming down from an Aaron Rodgers-like cleanse or something. It won’t happen again until it does. Enjoy your Sunday Funday.