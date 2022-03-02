3 realistic players I’d love for the Miami Dolphins to draft at 29
By Matt Serniak
For whatever reason, maybe it’s Miami Dolphins new coach Mike McDaniel, who knows, I’m just a tad more excited about the NFL combine. I’m doing slightly more digging than usual and I have found three players that I pretty sure are my favorite but also they’re realistic prospects I hope will be around when the Dolphins draft at 29.
I understand fully that the NFL Combine pales in comparison to a guy’s tape and all that. I’m aware of the lame jokes that it gets dubbed such as “underwear Olympics” and other flat landing attempts at comedy to describe the combine. But, it is football-related activities sort of, and with MLB once again letting everyone down due to being morons, I’m going to need to get a bit more into the combine. Yes, I’ll be watching my Suns quest for a title and conference tournaments are about to get underway. But the Miami Dolphin’s future starts to get molded here and I for one am very excited.
This article isn’t a mock draft or anything like that. I don’t really see the point in doing those, especially before free agency has even started(man alive that’s going to be fun). This is just listing a few players that I like who I think is possible to be there at 29 if, in fact, that’s where the Dolphins will be drafting. Anthony did a wonderful job laying out the possibilities for the Dolphins if they were to trade that pick something I wouldn’t be opposed to the Dolphins doing. I’d especially be alright with Miami trading down.
My reasoning for that is I think after around pick 16ish, the caliber of players between the mid-first round and let’s say the end of the 2nd round early 3rd round is around the same level. I know that plenty of Hall of Famers has been found within those picks. I just think it’s even more of a crapshoot in that range of picks. I guess that is where GMs make their money and stay with a franchise for 20 years in some cases.
Before I get to the list, let me make it crystal clear, I do not break down tape and I never will. By all means, get information from the guys who tell you they break down the all-22 film. I’m sure you’ll be floored by their expertise and their ability to throw out NFL jargon such as hand placement, three techniques, and kick steps. It’s all very fascinating and spot-on.
Instead, my information comes from games that I saw these guys play and pretty much the same clips and video anyone can find if you have two minutes to search any of these players. Here’s the list.