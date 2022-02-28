Miami Dolphins: 3 hypothetical trades for the 29th overall pick
Here are three hypothetical trades should the Miami Dolphins choose to shop the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Miami Dolphins are not in possession of their first round pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. If they were, they would be in a far better position to select a highly-touted college prospect than they currently find themselves in.
Through a series of trades, Miami now owns the 29th pick by way of the San Francisco 49ers. The swap of picks and drop down the draft board is the price that they paid in order to move up and acquire Jaylen Waddle in last year’s draft, who may end up being worth the cost.
We still have a little less than two months until Draft Night, but fans are already reading and analyzing mock drafts and projecting just what the Dolphins will do with their late-first round pick. The Class of ’22 may not be one of the strongest ones we have seen in recent memory, but there may be some gems to be had in the 20-30 range for those teams that are savvy with their scouting and drafting record.
While the Dolphins and GM Chris Grier had a solid showing with last year’s draftees and their rookie seasons, the organization is considered anything but savvy when it comes to the NFL Draft. There will be many new voices in the room this coming year with the new head coach and his regime that he has brought in, so it remains to be seen which directions Miami chooses to go with the 29th overall.
One option would be to trade the pick. There could be players that the Dolphins are willing to trade up for in exchange for future capital, or there may be other teams that come calling with a trade-down offer that Miami can’t refuse. There might even be a situation in the pick is traded for a legit, proven commodity that would help the offense immediately.
Here are three hypothetical trades should the Miami Dolphins choose to shop the 29th pick: