Miami Dolphins land offensive tackle in latest NFL.com mock draft
By Brian Miller
It is no secret that the Miami Dolphins are looking to completely revamp their offense and that will include the offensive line where Miami could turn to the draft.
Before the Dolphins get to the NFL Draft, they will need to get through free agency and what happens when the market opens could very well impact what they do in the draft. Especially in the first round where the Dolphins hold the 29th overall draft pick. A selection they could also very well trade.
In the latest mock draft from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Dolphins are going offensive tackle with Tulsa sophomore OT Tyer Smith.
Smith is a big man. At 6’6″ weighing 332 pound, the tackle has a lot to like about him but also has some work that needs to be done as well. Smith plays physically tough which is a big plus and he isn’t weighted down with slow movement. His biggest problem is that he is less of a pass blocker who tends to lose technique and position which will lead to inconsistency on the outside against pass rushers as he tries to get in position quickly.
Still, he is strong and mobile for his size. He will need to be coached and while Miami is likely to go with an early offensive lineman, I think Smith is a guy that could fall into the 2nd round. The Dolphins will pick in the middle of round two.
For the Dolphins, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum would be a great steal at 29 and would allow the Dolphins to shift Michael Dieter back to guard even though Dieter has done well in his transition to center.
In Jeremiah’s mock draft, two OTs are taken in the top four picks with Evan Neal of Alabama going number one overall to the Jaguars. In all, six OTs are taken in his draft.