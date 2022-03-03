Miami Dolphins land two on NFL’s top 100 free agent list
By Brian Miller
The start of the NFL league new year is around the corner, as in two weeks and the Miami Dolphins have two of the top 100 impending free agents.
At NFL.com, the leagues official website has ranked the top 100 impending free agents ahead of the 2022 market. The first two are wide receivers. Devante Adams of the Packers and Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers take the top two spots but you don’t have to look far to find a Dolphins impending FA.
Coming in at 13 is Dolphins free agent to be TE, Mike Gesicki. Gesicki is the highest ranked TE in this years class. Gesicki plays more like a WR and that might be a problem for him if he hits the market. Teams are not going to want to pay him like a WR but will likely use him as one more often than as a TE. This is one of the reasons there hasn’t been any movement by the Dolphins so far and may not be.
At number 15, another top impending free agent who has had a huge impact on the Dolphins is defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Ogbah, it has been rumored, will test the market barring a franchise tag designation. It isn’t a forgone conclusion that he will leave but it is a strong possibility and DEs tend to get a lot of money on the open market. In fact, the DE position is the 2nd highest paid position under the franchise tag behind QB.
This years list is loaded with offensive tackles including Terron Armstead, Orlando Brown, and Duane Brown. The first two are listed in the top ten. Miami is expected to be heavily involved in the offensive tackle and guard market this year.