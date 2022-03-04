3 reasons the Miami Dolphins should trade for Saquon Barkley
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins continue to be a team in the headlines this offseason, and I believe that will continue as we get closer to free agency.
Like the last offseason, there is something new to talk about every week.
That something new to talk about usually means something new to argue about, such is life with Dolphins Twitter.
I have been, as newly hired Phin Phanatic contributor Shawn Williams called me, a winter hermit crab.
It’s nice to take some time off in the offseason, and it’s always good to take a break from Dolphins Twitter. However, I was back yesterday to see the timeline in flames over whether Tua Tagovailoa is injury prone and whether Miami should trade for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
The Miami Dolphins should trade for Saquon Barkley. Oh, and Tua Tagovialoa is 100% injury prone.
Barkley is the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Barkley dominated in his rookie season, combining for 2,028 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns.
It looked as if Barkley would be an All-Pro each and every year in the NFL, but the former Penn State running back has caught the injury bug and caught it bad.
After playing all 16 games in his rookie season, Barkley has missed 21 games over the last four seasons.
The talent is obviously still there, as Barkley just turned 25 in February, but he is injury prone, and that’ll scare people away.
For me, personally, I think Miami should go all in to trade for Barkley. Yes, I am a little biased, as Barkley is a PA guy, and I got to watch him play in high school. I got to watch him dominate at PSU too.
However, bias aside, I think trading for Barkley for the right price would be an excellent move for the Dolphins.
Currently, Miami is +400 to add Barkley this offseason, which are the second best odds, only behind the Giants.
And with that, here are three reasons the Miami Dolphins should trade for Saquon Barkley this offseason.