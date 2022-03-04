Many receivers in the draft would be great for the Miami Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
I don’t know if anyone caught any of the NFL Combine yesterday, but the wide-receivers, who we already knew were some of the most gifted and ridiculous athletes on the planet put on a show. Not that I really needed to see them put on their best Quicksilver audition to want really any of them. But, I am fully good with the Miami Dolphins selecting any of these guys in the 2022 NFL Draft.
We all know that the 40 is one of those old standby metrics, that in the year 2022, isn’t as important in determining a player’s outlook in being a professional football player. But, you can’t deny that when a guy runs some of the times that these wide-receivers ran that you don’t instantly think about what it would be like if that guy was running like that in your team’s jersey. We’re Dolphin fans so I envisioned all of these guys in aqua and orange sprinting down the field blowing by the defense. These times are simply wild.
Take Tyquan Thornton, this guy ran one of the fastest times ever recorded at the combine.
I barely know who this guy is. Based on 90 seconds of research, Tuquan Thornton was graded as a day three pick. After running like he did, I wouldn’t be surprised if he sneaks his way into the late 3rd round. GMs and coaches can and will convince themselves that they work with a guy that runs like that.
Does that always work? Absolutely not. But this is what the combine is all about and I’m all for blinding myself with visions that will never happen. I’m a fan and it’s what I will do forever.
Plenty of guys have demonstrated next-level speed at the combine and have completely busted out of the league in a hurry. But this is a new world we live and these college receivers aren’t, as a whole, the same caliber of receivers even from 12-10 years ago. So many of these guys are good to go and can produce at a pro-bowl level right from day one.
It used to be that if you were a rookie receiver that maybe you would get around 800 yards if you were really good. Now because of how the league is built with offense being king and how these receivers are pretty much treating themselves like professional receivers when they are 15, they can come right in and get 1,000 yards and it wouldn’t shock anyone.
Jaylen Waddle got 1,000 yards and broke the rookie receptions record and barely anybody, outside of us Dolphin fans, ever noticed.
That list of extremely fast receivers doesn’t even include some of mine and pretty much everybody else’s favorite receivers in the draft. Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burke, Drake London, David Bell, Jameson Williams, and John Metchie haven’t run yet or didn’t run as fast as the other guys but those guys are beasts as well and I would accept them with open arms if they were drafted by the Miami Dolphins at 29 or in the 2nd round.
The NFL is in such good hands from a receiver standpoint. Sure, not all of these guys are going to pan out but this receiver class is deep with talent and I think that is going to be the case just about every year going forward and that’s awesome. I’m just hoping that the Dolphins look to upgrade their receiver room, which they need to do, with one or two of these guys. Ultimately, if the Dolphins take any of these guys I will love it and tell myself that they will be a stud and that league is officially on notice. That is until they turn out to be a bust and it will be then when I say that the Dolphins don’t know how to evaluate players well. That’s how this works.
Have yourself a great Friday.
Follow me @2ndSatSports