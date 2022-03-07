Miami Dolphins can get a veteran FA safety to pair with Jevon Holland
The Miami Dolphins can hit free agency looking for a veteran safety to pair with second year star, Jevon Holland, that is if they want to.
The offense is in desperate need of being built up, but that shouldn’t come by neglecting the defense, and adding to it.
News coming from the Kansas City Chiefs camp is that long time defensive player Tyrann Mathieu will be testing free agency. This is a great opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to pick up the Honey Badger.
The Chiefs are also building their offense by placing the tag on tackle Orlando Brown Jr, they are also over the cap and might not be able to fit Tyrann Mathieu back in when all is said and done.
The Miami Dolphins have one of the better pair of cornerbacks in the league with Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, and probably the best on the team going back to Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain, who are now both coaches on the team.
Is it time to do the same at the safety position? Pair up two formidable safeties, Tyrann Mathieu and Jevon Holland.
There already is a veteran safety on the team, Jason McCourty, he is 34 years old and probably on his way out, so this would be his replacement. Most likely, Jason helped in the development of the other safeties. Mathieu would be doing the same.
Mathieu won’t come cheap, it is projected that it will take 15 million to land him, and he will be turning 30. The experience he provides and possible development to the other backs is invaluable.
Even though the Miami Dolphins have a huge cap space they can draw from, it would still be wise to try to work out some kind of a deal to bring that price down.
The Miami Dolphins may not run two safety sets all that much but, this is a defense that uses a lot of disguised blitzes and other trickery along those lines. They also have unexpected injuries throughout the season, with players being versatile and being able to fill in.
When McCourty went down due to injury that’s how rookie Holland got his chance, he has come a long way and should have someone as versatile as he is to be paired up with.
There are other young safeties on the team who could benefit under the tutelage of Mathieu like Brandon Jones, who just might need some seasoning, it looks like he is the closest to being the next versatile player to be brought up.
As far as what his intentions might be, and if he would want to come here. NFL.com’s Marc Sessler has speculated Mathieu to the Jets. So if he would go there, it’s most likely that he would also want to be on the Miami Dolphins.