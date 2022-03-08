3 Seahawks players that the Miami Dolphins should call about
If the Seattle Seahawks are entering a rebuild, then the Miami Dolphins should come calling about the following three players.
The dominoes are beginning to fall in the NFL as we gear up for the free agency period that begins next week. There are players being traded and franchise tags being applied, and the Miami Dolphins find themselves right in the thick of things.
But the biggest news of the early week is surrounding the quarterbacks, particularly Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. The latter was traded to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, soon after it was announced that the former would be returning to the Packers. The Seahawks trading the most successful player in franchise history is big news, and could be a step in the direction of a full on rebuild for Seattle.
If this is the case, then they will have plenty of talent up and down the roster to dangle for other teams in exchange for future draft capital. Seattle still has explosive wide receivers on offense, and guys who have game-changing ability on the defensive side of the ball, and the telephone on the desk in their front office will certainly be ringing with offers this spring.
The Dolphins should be one of the teams that comes calling. They have an average amount of draft capital this year to throw the Seahawks way, but also possess an extra first rounder in 2023 that could be of high value to a team that needs young players. Miami will of course be big players in free agency given the amount of money that they have plus the salary cap increase, but don’t be surprised to see them actively working the phones with other GMs around the league in order to add talent.
So which guys should the Dolphins be calling the Seahawks about? Here are three players that might fit what Miami is trying to do in 2022.