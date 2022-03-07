4 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in free agency
NFL Free Agency is an interesting and often surprising time. Here are four bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins as the new league year begins.
The NFL’s free agency period is set to begin on March 16th, and the Miami Dolphins figure to be one of the biggest players on the market. They are projected to have the most money to spend of any team in the league, and there are holes to fill all over the roster.
New head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will look to put all of that capital to good use, and there could be some big splashes made in South Florida when the new League Year begins. There are some big names that the Dolphins will be in the mix for, and they have their own players who are in need of new contracts.
What kind of surprises could we see from the Miami Dolphins in free agency? Here are four bold predictions:
1. Emmanuel Ogbah walks
One of the biggest off-field talking points for the Miami Dolphins over the last year has been the contract of Emmanuel Ogbah. The sixth year defensive end has been outstanding in his two seasons in South Florida, becoming one of the most reliable and productive pieces of a defense that dominated at times. He notched 9 sacks in each of the last two seasons, and hit the quarterback a total of 45 times in the 33 games that he played. His ability to bat down passes at the line of scrimmage has been huge for the Dolphins, as he has changed many third downs in Miami’s favor.
But the Dolphins never did their due diligence in getting Ogbah re-signed during the 2021 season, and they may end up paying for it during free agency. He will turn 29 during the coming season, and he will likely carry a heftier price tag than the $7.5 million average that he was given over the last two years. Miami will have plenty of money to spend, but they could use some of it (or some of their draft capital) to get younger at the position. This would likely be the case if another team is willing to outbid the Dolphins in free agency, meaning that Ogbah could be in a different uniform in 2022.