The only 7 players that the Miami Dolphins should bring back
The Miami Dolphins will have plenty of cap space this off season, so which players should they re-sign before they hit the open market?
We are just a few days away from the start of the new league year and the kick-off of the free agency period. The Miami Dolphins figure to be one of the most active teams given their loads of salary cap space, and they’ll look to add some big names in order to plug holes.
But there are Dolphins players with expiring contracts that need addressing, and the team will undoubtedly look to bring back some of them.
Just how many of them are truly worthy of a re-up on their contract? Which players are the Dolphins going to be able to afford to bring back? Here are the only seven guys that Miami should re-sign this off season:
Emmanuel Ogbah
Emmanuel Ogbah is probably the biggest concern on this list. He has been one of the most productive players on a Dolphins’ defense that carried the team to back-to-back winning seasons, and has changed games with his abilities both to get to the quarterback and to bat passes down at the line of scrimmage.
There are other impending free agents that the Miami Dolphins should get deals done for, but Ogbah would be the most difficult to replace. The defense currently has a legit pass rush with he and Jaelan Phillips coming off of the edges, but the absence of Ogbah would create a gaping hole that Miami would likely have to spend big to replace anyway. Unless there is a surefire backup plan that either costs less or brings in someone even more productive, then letting Ogbah walk would be a massive mistake.