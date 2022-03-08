The Miami Dolphins will not play internationally in 2022
The Miami Dolphins typically struggle when they play overseas. Luckily for them, they won’t have to make the trip in 2022.
Last week, the NFL announced which teams will be participating in the international contests in 2022. Luckily for the Miami Dolphins, they were not included in this year’s iteration of the games.
International play has not been kind to the Dolphins. Since the NFL began playing games regularly in London in 2007, Miami has made the trip across the pond five times, and have come out victorious just once. They haven’t won the England game since 2014, and one of the worst losses of the most recent season happened in Wembley Stadium when they were defeated by the Jaguars, who had lost 19 straight at the time.
We’re still not exactly sure of what the international match ups will be, but we know half of the teams will be a part of them. Both the Saints and the Packers will be playing in London against different teams, and the Jaguars will play their yearly game there as well. The Buccaneers will be hosting a “home” game in Munich, Germany, and the Cardinals will look to spread their fan base to the south by playing in Mexico City. The Dolphins are not scheduled to play any of them.
While 2007 was the first regular season international game for the Dolphins, they had played in exhibitions in different countries over the previous years. The first was a pre season game in 1988 in Wembly Stadium, a victory over the 49ers in which Dan Marino and Joe Montana both played just the first quarter. In back to back years in 1991 and 1992, Miami visited both Tokyo and Berlin, and made a trip to Mexico City in 1997.
The Dolphins won’t have a home game taken away from them by having to “host” a game overseas in 2022, but they’ll still have a greater number of away games. Because of the addition of the 17th regular season contest, Miami will be the visitor 9 times. They were given the nine home games last year, but spent one of them being the home team in London.