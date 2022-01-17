Looking Ahead: Miami Dolphins opponents for the 2022 NFL season
The schedule won’t be released for a few more months, but we know which teams the Miami Dolphins will be playing against in 2022.
The Miami Dolphins had one of the more odd schedules in the NFL in 2021. A soft stretch on their calendar allowed them to impressively recover from an abysmal 1-7 start, and there was a point when they left Miami just once during a nearly six-week period.
The schedule for 2022 should be a little more “normal”, but the opponents look as though they’ll be a bit more formidable than they were in 2021. The AFC East could be one of the tougher divisions in the league next year, and the divisions that they play against are both black-and-blue and full of cold-weather cities. Whoever winds up being the new head coach of the Dolphins will have his hands full with a tougher schedule than what the team faced in Brian Flores’ final season.
Here is the list of 2022 opponents for the Miami Dolphins:
The Usual Suspects:
Six of Miami’s seventeen games will be played against fellow AFC East teams, which could end up being one of the better divisions in the league if the Dolphins can show improvement.
Patriots – We thought that the Bills would be the class of the division for the foreseeable future, but Bill Belichick and the Patriots look as though they’ll be a factor just as they have been for the last two decades. The Dolphins book ended their 2021 with games against New England, and they’ll likely either open or close with the Patriots again in 2022.
Bills – The Bills have had the Dolphins number over the last few years. Since 2017, Miami is just 1-9 against Buffalo, including some of the most back-breaking losses for the Dolphins in recent memory. Josh Allen has played better against the Dolphins than he does against any other team, and Miami will have to get through him if they hope to ever make some noise in the division.
Jets – The Jets have been abysmal in recent memory, but they have the young players and draft capital necessary to make a turnaround. Zach Wilson had an up and (mostly) down rookie season, but he showed the promise that will allow him to be the guy going forward. 2022 will be the second season for head coach Robert Saleh, who will look to build on what minimal success he had in his first year.