3 Reasons why the Miami Dolphins should sign Ryan Jensen
By Matt Serniak
Any plan that can’t be changed is a bad plan. Publilius Syrus, you remember him right, said that and it’s something I firmly believe. A few weeks ago I wrote an article listing my top five free agents and Ryan Jensen’s name wasn’t included in it. That was a mistake. Ryan Jenson needs to be pursued hard by the Miami Dolphins and I have reasons why.
We all know that the Dolphin’s offensive line was the turnstile of all turnstiles last year. They trained Michael Deiter as if he was the Winter Soldier converting him from guard to center behind the scenes and was so-so. Greg Mancz played a few games at center as well, but Deiter was the better of the two.
Deiter, compared to everyone else on the offensive line, held his own but it wasn’t like he was wowing anybody out there. He just wasn’t as bad as Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, and Jesse Davis. He didn’t make bewildering, head-scratching mistakes that made you feel bad like the other guys. But Deiter didn’t do anything that cemented him as a full-time center going forward either.
Ryan Jensen can come in and be the opening day starter come September and for the next 4-5 years. He’ll be 31 in May but I think he has a lot of football left in him. Jensen hasn’t missed a game since 2016 and you would think would like the prospect of playing in Miami because it isn’t that far from where he has been playing in Tampa Bay.
The Dolphins haven’t had any kind of a center since Mike Pouncey. And if Mike McDaniel is going to be installing his zone blocking, nasty upfront style of offense, an anchoring center is a must-have. Ryan Jensen fits the bill of nasty. Nasty is a term that hasn’t been associated with the Dolphin’s offensive line in forever. It be nice to have an offensive line that dominates the point of attack and pushes guys off the ball 3-4 yards every play. Jenson can do that and I want him to be a Miami Dolphin. Here’s why.