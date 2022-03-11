Miami Dolphins: 3 reasons to trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf
By Jeremy Klump
As if the NFL offseason wasn’t crazy enough, this week was filled with big news and eye-opening reports.
It started with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley being suspended the entire 2022 season for gambling on the NFL.
Next up was back-to-back MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers announcing he would be coming back to the Green Bay Packers.
Then, with what might be the biggest news of the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a mega-deal for both teams.
The Seahawks also released future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner, which was just a cherry on top of a wild week.
Should the Miami Dolphins trade for DK Metcalf?
As the dust settled, fellow Phin Phanatic contributor Juan Vasquez mentioned the idea of the Miami Dolphins calling the Seahawks to trade for DK Metcalf.
At first thought, it sounded crazy and unrealistic. However, as I think about it more, and as the Seahawks show signs of rebuilding, maybe trading for Metcalf isn’t so far-fetched.
Maybe 3rd and Juan is onto something with this idea, and maybe there is a chance that a team can take Metcalf away from Seattle.
Evan Massey reported that teams have been calling the Seahawks regarding DK Metcalf.
Should Miami be that team? ABSOLUTELY.
PFT Commenter of Pardon My Take said it best on Wednesday’s show following the news of Wilson being traded: “Free DK.”
“Anywhere, just get DK out of town.”
Agreed, PFT.
BRING HIM HOME!
Here are three reasons why the Miami Dolphins should trade for DK Metcalf.