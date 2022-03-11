Should the Miami Dolphins sign Colin Kaepernick?
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins have been laying low this offseason, which has been crazy so far.
There have been quarterback trades (Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz), Calvin Ridley was suspended, Aaron Rodgers returned to the Packers, and more.
Miami’s biggest news was franchise tagging tight end Mike Gesicki.
Tagging Gesicki was a no-brainer to me, and it was nice to see the Miami Dolphins keep good players for once.
Free agency should be wild, but a certain free-agent quarterback posted a workout video that made headlines.
That quarterback was Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL in five years, but that did not stop him from having ESPN’s Adam Schefter let the world know, “he’s in the best shape of his life.”
I would be very surprised to see a team sign Kaepernick, considering he’s been out of the league for so long, but crazier things have happened.
The biggest issue with Kaepernick is that he struggled to showcase he was a starting quarterback in the NFL towards the end of his career.
His elongated delivery, paired with his inaccurate passes, led to him going 3-17 over his last 20 games and ultimately getting benched.
The Miami Dolphins are not afraid to go against the norm, so it will be interesting to see if Kaepernick is brought in for a workout or not.
Miami needs a backup quarterback they can trust behind Tua Tagovailoa in 2022. Could that be Kaepernick?
Who knows, but let’s look at the pros and cons of signing Kaepernick, and we will conclude if the Miami Dolphins should sign Colin Kaepernick.