Miami Dolphins FA success in 2022 is more important than the draft
By Brian Miller
Typically, NFL teams want to supplement their roster ahead of the annual NFL Draft but for the Miami Dolphins, this year’s FA period is more important.
The Dolphins have more money than anyone in the NFL available to spend but it is important that they land players that fit within the vision of Mike McDaniel on offense and fill holes they have on defense. They can’t rely on the draft like they have in the past.
Consider that last year the Dolphins had two first round picks and a high second round pick. They got three starting players out of the early rounds in last years draft, four if you count Liam Eichenberg. Those are home-run hitting draft picks but this year, the Dolphins have a late first, second, and third. They can’t fix their problems in the draft this year.
Free agency will be important. The Dolphins need to spend money and more importantly fit the players into the roster. If they can succeed in doing so, they will free themselves ahead of the draft and put themselves in a position to draft the best players at each slot instead of needing to draft to fill holes.
This season is unique for Miami. They don’t have massive holes across the entire roster which means they can address most if not all of them in free agency.
Miami’s biggest need is offensive line. They have to fix this unit and pretending that a new line coach can do it, is juvenile. They need a new right tackle and maybe a new left tackle as Liam Eichenberg should move back inside or at the very least take a seat and learn.
At WR, the Dolphins don’t have to overspend they just need to find players that can play consistently and stay healthy. From there, it is a matter of supplementing the units and while FA will provide a lot of quality, this is where they can then turn to the draft and the best players that are available.