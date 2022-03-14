Dolphins Chris Grier finally gets a legit running back: Chase Edmonds
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not playing any games early in the 2022 free agency period and will now sign Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds.
Miami has lacked a quality running back for years opting to use mid-round runners and cast offs from other teams. This time around, Chris Grier is making a change.
Chase Edmonds will officially be a Miami Dolphins running back when 4:00 pm rolls around on Wednesday afternoon as the league new year officially begins.
According to the latest reports, the deal will be a two year contract worth about $12.6 million.
This is a good contract for a running back who can handle a heavy workload. Edmonds has been in the NFL for 4 seasons and while he has missed games, including five last year, he has been productive.
Through his career, Edmonds has been a split runner and will likely see a similar situation in Miami. He his most productive season came last year. Only playing in 12 games, Edmonds rushed 116 times for 592 yards with two touchdowns. In his previous three seasons, he has rushed for 208, 303, and 448 yards.
Edmonds is also good out of the backfield as a pass catcher. He had 53 receptions last year and 67 the year before. Last year he had 36 first down receptions.
Edmonds may not be that big work back that Miami needs but he is a quality runner with a lot of upside and in Mike McDaniel’s offensive system, should see a lot of opportunity for touches, even in a crowded backfield.
Miami earlier today signed Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year extension. Chris Grier has had a busy morning so far but nothing will be final until the start of the league new year on Wednesday.