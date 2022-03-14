For the Miami Dolphins, it all starts with the defensive side of the ball
Yes the Miami Dolphins let go of one of the best defensive minded coaches the Miami Dolphins have ever had. What former Head Coach Brian Flores did with the Miami Dolphins defense was outstanding. Miami Dolphin fans need to give respect where respect is due. The Miami Dolphins defense is playoff caliber, and it starts with the outside shutdown corners and inside middle trenches. Now that Mike McDaniel has inherited this team, he would be wise to continue to develop this side of the ball.
Mike McDaniel was brought in to lead the Miami Dolphins offense. To try and build a foundation, which has serve cracks. Cracks that relate to 4 offensive coordinators in a three year span, each of which, have led to failures that have caused the Dolphins to rank close to last in every single offensive category. Let’s be honest with each other, the Miami Dolphins offense will not be fixed in one year. Regardless of how great Mike McDaniel might be, he will need more time to reinvent and recycle players that meet his expectations.
Where that leaves the Miami Dolphins is in an interesting situation. The Dolphins have a playoff caliber Defense. With young prospects that are still on rookie contracts that could be the anchor of the team. The direction that Miami should look to implement is to continue to build this side of the ball until the offense comes into form. There are few pieces that Miami could look to add, which would transform this defense into top 10 consideration.