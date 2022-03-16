3 reasons why you should buy Lynn Bowden Jr stock
As the Miami Dolphins look to add offensive pieces through free agency, one player who is already on the roster could be the team’s ultimate secret weapon in 2022: Lynn Bowden Jr.
The NFL off season is in full swing and the Miami Dolphins have been active players during the initial free agency period. While they have yet to address some of their biggest needs on the offensive line, they did add quality playmakers to the offense as well as a very serviceable backup quarterback.
There are still question marks at some positions, and that includes wide receiver. According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, the sense around the Dolphins is that they are looking for wide receiver help just as much as they are looking for help on the offensive line. The thought it that the current members of the offensive line are still young and can be coached up, whereas the wide receiver position requires new faces and talent.
Miami has already missed out on some of the premiere free agent pass catchers this off season between franchise tags, trades, and gambling suspensions. But one weapon that could come in very handy is already on the roster, and that is Lynn Bowden Jr.
We haven’t gotten to see much of the now-third year pro. He played very sparingly over the first 11 games of 2020 before being inserted in to the stating lineup late in the season, and was injured for the entirety of the 2021 season. Bowden is still locked up in a rookie contract that will keep him in Miami for the next two seasons, and at a very affordable price for the team.
So what can we expect from Lynn Bowden Jr during the 2022 season? Here are three reasons why we should be excited about the triple threat running back/wide receiver: