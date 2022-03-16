Miami Dolphins gambling on Williams while Hollins gambles on Vegas
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have made a mistake that they may never admit but they chose Preston Williams over Mack Hollins. Hope they don’t regret it.
Preston Williams was re-signed to a one-year very team friendly deal that could amount to $1.9 million if he stays healthy and meets contract incentives. That will be interesting and if he can stay healthy it would be the first time in his career that he is. For the most part.
On the other hand, Mack Hollins has been, and done everything the Dolphins have wanted. He is sure-handed, one of the best members on special teams, was 4th last year in receptions by a WR in a very limited role. He also scored 4 touchdowns which is two less than Jaylen Waddle and one more than any running back rushed for.
Now, Mack Hollins is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders and frankly, fans are not happy.
The Williams contract is good for the Dolphins and each year we hear that this is going to be the one that he finally puts on the field the athleticism and ability we have all been talking about since he came to Miami as an undrafted rookie. But Hollins is something special.
Hollins doesn’t have stellar numbers because he hasn’t been given the shots he should have. Why? That is a question for Chris Grier and the former Dolphins coaches. He has a great attitude, is fun-loving and has a no-ego personality.
Hopefully, Hollins will be given a bigger role in Las Vegas with the Raiders. He is a guy that is hard to root against and we wish him nothing but good fortune. Contract details have not yet been released but whatever he is getting, it’s probably worth it.
Hollins also becomes the first Miami Dolphins impending free agent to sign with another team this year.