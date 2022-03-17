Miami Dolphins: 4 reasons why Teddy Bridgewater is a good fit
Having a reliable backup quarterback is important for the Miami Dolphins these days. Teddy Bridgewater could be one of the best options they’ve had.
We are officially underway with the new league year in the NFL, and free agency is in full swing. As expected, the Miami Dolphins have been big players so far in the early days. There are still big holes that need to be filled on the offensive line and at wide receiver, but the signings that they have made so far are seen as good ones.
One of the biggest names to commit to playing in South Florida this fall is quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The local product has been sought after by the Dolphins in the past when the team was in the market for a starting quarterback. Circumstances have changed since the last courtship, as Tua Tagovailoa is now the starter for Miami, but Bridgewater will still be welcomed with open arms as the QB2.
Here are four reasons why signing Teddy Bridgewater was a good idea for the Miami Dolphins:
Experienced as a starter
The Dolphins need reliability and confidence in their backup quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa has proven that he is a cause for injury concern, and Miami requires a player who can step in and take control of an NFL offense. There was plenty of speculation about which direction the team would go for a backup arm, and it seemed like many of the fans wanted to see Marcus Mariota be the choice.
But Bridgewater might be an even better option. He has an overall winning record as a starting QB (33-30), and has put up semi-impressive numbers when he plays a full season under center. He even made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he put up 3,200+ yards and 14 touchdowns. While he may not be a star quarterback or regular starter in the league, he has proven that he is at the very least one of the most capable backups in the game today.