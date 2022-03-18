It’s March 18th and Jesse Davis is still on the Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
As of writing this, it’s 7:58 AM on March 18th in the greater Northeast PA region and Jesse Davis is still on the Miami Dolphins. I’m writing this because there is no reality, no dimension, no other plane of existence where Jesse Davis should still be on the roster. But he is.
Mike McDaniel, from everything I have seen and read, is a very smart, very big picture thinking guy who knows how to carve out relationships. You can tell by the way he has approached free agency that he has a vision of what the offense is going to look like. We currently have signed somewhere around 5-75 running backs and fullbacks. I don’t think I’m breaking news here but the Miami Dolphins are going to be a team that majors in running the ball. At least that is how it’s going to start.
Yes, we all want a big splash signing on the offensive line and by big splash signing I mean Terron Armstead or La’el Collins. There is still time for one of those players to be added to a mega-contract. Personally, I’d go with La’el Collins mainly because he is a wonderful right tackle and our quarterback is left-handed but I’d be down for either.
The Dolphins have only signed Connar Williams from the Cowboys to help improve their offensive line and though Williams is technically an upgrade, let’s not act like the bar was more than a millimeter above the ground. I feel as good about the Williams signing as I did the Ereck Flowers signing. I feel sort of indifferent. Williams can be decent but when you get benched, it makes me feel like we have a guy that you can’t Sharpie in the starting lineup every week. Hopefully, I’m wrong.
The point of this article is that Jesse Davis is still on the team meaning that he wasn’t cut before real free agency started on Wednesday. Cutting Davis would save $3.3M but this is more than money. Jesse Davis had potentially the worst season of all time from an offensive lineman that started 16 games last year. That’s not hyperbolic. That’s the truth. We watched game after game where Jesse Davis get beat instantly. There were times when he didn’t get out of his stance and the guy he was responsible for was 2 yards past him. That shouldn’t ever happen. Getting beat happens but looking like you’re wearing cement galoshes can’t be a thing for offensive linemen.
This picture, which really highlights all the culprits of the Dolphin’s all-time bad offensive line, really shows what Jesse Davis brought to the table last year.
We all hoped that Mike McDaniel’s first order of business would be to jettison Davis off of this team. Dolphin fans everywhere would have rejoiced if Davis was driven to the city limits and told that his South Beach privileges have been revoked. I understand McDaniel not being that crass but I certainly assumed that Davis would be gone before free agency, officially, started. As I said, McDaniel is a deep thinker and I can only assume that he and his new offensive line coach, Matt Applebaum after hours and hours of grinding tape, eating Funyuns, and drinking Mt. Dew, possibly see something in Davis.
What I’m hoping they see is that Jesse Davis should be as far away from the Dolphin’s line as humanly possible. Nothing personal, and I know that might be hard to believe at this point, but I just don’t want Davis around even as a swing lineman.
Have yourself a beautiful Friday. The weather is supposed to be awesome. Go and enjoy it.
By the Way- If I sound a bit salty it might be due to me taking Kentucky to win the NCAA tournament. That was dumb.