Miami Dolphins: 3 players on the hot seat after start of free agency
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most active teams in free agency. Which new signees are putting other players on the hot seat?
There are plenty of dissenting opinions about the first week of free agency for the Miami Dolphins. A team that finished with a winning record but had holes to fill all over its roster, Miami entered the off season with some of the most cap space of any team in the league. They figured to be big spenders, as general manager Chris Grier confirmed that the Dolphins would be “aggressive” on the open market.
Miami spent a lot of money over the first few days. Much of it was allotted to re-signing their own and keeping the defense intact, but new head coach Mike McDaniel was also gifted some new toys offensively. The ground attack will look far different in both scheme and personnel in 2022, and the team added a speedy slot receiver from the Cowboys as well. But little has been done (thus far) to bolster an offensive line that was abysmal last season, which has been a sore spot for fans as free agency drags in to its 6th and 7th days this weekend.
There are still an assortment of big names and veteran contributors that are available for signing. We are still in the infancy of the off season, and plenty of roster spots are subject to change. But in looking at the acquisitions that the Miami Dolphins have made thus far, it got us thinking about training camp and potential positional battles. There is going to be good depth at multiple positions this coming season, and the team will have a plethora of options when it comes to the depth chart itself.
So which free agent signings that happened over the first few days are going to push others down to the second unit? Or off of the team completely?
Here are three players whose seats may be getting warm, and could stay that way through the 2022 season: