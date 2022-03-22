There’s no chance Teddy Bridgewater is opening day starter over Tua
By Matt Serniak
Maybe because we’ve entered that part of the season where the combine and free agency has essentially ended or the angst of whether or not Terron Armstead is going to sign with Miami is becoming uncomfortable and we fans needed something else to concentrate on. Well, Teddy Bridgewater certainly did his part in distracting us by clouding up the QB room. Let me just put it firmly; Tua Tagovailoa will be the opening day starter for the Miami Dolphins.
The newest Dolphin acquisitions had interviews yesterday and Teddy Bridgewater had his turn as well to talk about his journey back to Miami. In doing so, and I don’t think for one moment that he decided to throw any doubt into who will be the starting quarterback come September it just the way words get twisted, he opened the door to the possibility that he wasn’t brought here to solely be Tua’s backup.
I fully understand why Bridgewater was asked about what Mike McDaniel and company told him about his role here with Miami and I fully understand Bridgewater not wanting to explicitly say that yes I am 100% the number two guy here. I feel the key line was that he appreciated the transparency the coaches showed him. To me, that means that they were honest with him about what his job is. It also makes perfect sense while also being the right thing to do to keep football business in-house. Wait until you’re off the team and go on the I Am Athlete podcast to air everything out. That’s the way you do it.
His job is to come in and compete with Tua, give 100% in performance and preparation, and be ready in case it’s his time to go in and be the starter. At no point do I think McDaniel let Teddy know that he could be starting come week one. I mean anything could happen but I just don’t think videos and statements like these would exist if Mike McDaniel didn’t completely believe that Tua was his guy to start.
I don’t think Mike McD would cast this video out with the possibility of signing Teddy Bridgewater coming down the road. That wouldn’t make much sense and Mike McDaniel is a guy that predicates himself on doing things that make sense and are practical.
There are plenty of more interviews and transcripts of Mike McDaniel saying the same types of things that he said and was said about him in these videos.
I know there are plenty out there who don’t believe in Tua being the Dolphin’s franchise quarterback. I’m not going to say you’re wrong. We’ll absolutely know the answer to that question during the season.
Until then, I’m going to be blissfully optimistic that Mike McDaniel will be able to extract all the talent that everyone said was in Tua three years ago. That seems like a better much healthier route than already feeling like the season is a waste of time because Tua isn’t any good and that the AFC is has decided to transform into its very own super league. I’d rather have an uplifting summer.
I love the Bridgewater signing because he has done good things in this league. Also, I won’t feel like the Dolphins can’t win if Tua does go down like he is prone to do and Teddy has to go in. That’s how I felt last year with Brissett and I don’t have the same dejected, we have no chance feeling this time around.
We know what Bridgewater is. He’ll take care of the ball, not put us in too many bad spots but won’t do too much in winning games. Miami has a defense that can win like that and hopefully will be pairing a running game alongside it.
But make no mistake, Teddy Bridgewater will push Tua like he hasn’t been pushed before as a pro. Tua might even press too much and look shaky in the preseason or have another five INT practice session in a tornado wrapped in an earthquake inside a typhoon like he did last year. Even if that happens, Tua will be starting in week one. Whether he keeps the job if he shells out a month’s worth of bad outings, that I can’t say.
By the Way- I feel it in my bones that Terron Armstead will be signing with Miami very soon. We will rejoice when that happens. It better happen or there will be a total meltdown on Dolphin’s Twitter.
