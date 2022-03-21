4 legit WR prospects that the Miami Dolphins could select at #29
The Miami Dolphins may have to use a first round pick on a wide receiver. Which ones might be available with the 29th overall selection?
We are nearing the tail end of the initial free agency spree in the NFL, and the crop of available wide receivers has begun to shrink. What was one of the positions of need for the Miami Dolphins, the team was only able to add one legit pass catcher in Cedrick Wilson over the first week of the new league year. Unless the team has a trade or hidden deal up their sleeve, then it looks like the Dolphins will have to spend some draft capital in order to address the position.
Luckily for Miami, the 2022 draft class is a good one for wide receivers, especially for those teams who own picks later on in the first round as the Dolphins do. There are very few draft prediction outlets that have any receivers getting picked in the top 10, and not many predicting top-15 picks.
The truth is, pretty much any one of the wide receivers that is projected to be selected in the first round could drop down to Miami at 29. They certainly won’t get their pick of the crop, but depending on what the teams in front of them do, don’t be surprised to see any of the following names available when they are on the clock. In fact, the only wide receiver we are leaving off of the list is Garrett Wilson of Ohio State, who will very likely be taken in the top 20.
Here are four wide receiver prospects who could possibly fall to the Miami Dolphins at pick number 29:
Chris Olave
Of the players on this list, Olave has the least chance to fall to the bottom of the first round. It is very possible that the first two wide receivers taken off the board are both of the Ohio State boys, so the Dolphins probably won’t have to make a decision on Olave, which could be a tough one, depending on what they are looking for.
Olave has the speed and agility to make NFL teams salivate, but he is very in the mold of a Jaylen Waddle when it comes to size. While he has possibly the best hands of anyone in the 2022 draft class, he struggles to gain yards after the catch despite his quickness. This is something that might turn the Dolphins away, given McDaniel’s focus on and affinity for YAC.
In fact, if Olave is the receiver that drops to Miami, watch for them to move down a couple of spots and gain some extra capital. There should be someone that wants to move up and take arguably the second-best WR.