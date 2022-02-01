Miami Dolphins: 3 potential landing spots for DeVante Parker
The Miami Dolphins could be looking to get younger, and healthier, at wide receiver in 2022. What could that mean for DeVante Parker?
UPDATE: According to a new report from this year’s Senior Bowl week, the Dolphins are actively shopping Parker to other teams.
DeVante Parker is one of just three returning wide receivers that is under contract with the Miami Dolphins for 2022, but his future with the team is unknown.
Easily Miami’s longest tenured player, Parker was a late bloomer after being selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. His true breakout season didn’t take place until his fifth year in the league, but he proved his worth by putting up 1200+ yards and 9 touchdowns while playing all 16 games.
It was the only time that Parker has participated in all 16/17 games in his career, a fact that could be the ultimate caveat in the team moving on from him. He has struggled with injuries in seemingly every season, and just put up his lowest total games played with 10 in 2021. The Dolphins will have a new regime in place, and their thoughts on Parker and his value to the team is still unknown. But his inability to remain on the field for long stretches at a time should weigh heavily in any decision made on his future.
While the Dolphins won’t be looking to be conservative while having some of the most cap space of any team in the league, they could save some money by moving on from Parker. He has a cap hit of $8.7 million for the 2021 season, and his dead cap number will be dropping from $15+ million to just over $5 million. It could be a price that Miami is willing to absorb if they are able to obtain other wide receiver talent that would make Parker expendable.
It remains to be seen if the Dolphins can get value for him in the form of a draft pick, or if they’ll have to release him in to free agency this spring. The following is a list of possible destinations should DeVante Parker be either traded or released.