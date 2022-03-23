Armstead done, now what is left for the Miami Dolphins in free agency?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got a great deal with Terron Armstead both with the player and the contract but free agency isn’t over and Miami still has needs.
Once the final picture of free agency is complete, we will grade out the positions and see if the Dolphins have done enough to compete in the AFC but it would take a lot to see that grade fall from where it potentially is now. Miami has set themselves up for the draft by not having any glaring needs but there are still options available now that can eliminate a lot of wants.
With the additions of Armstead and Connor Williams, the offensive line suddenly isn’t as big a need as it was a week ago. That being said, the Dolphins still could use some help. Specifically, center could be upgraded and J.C. Tretter would make for a solid addition. The consistently good starter in Cleveland was released when the market opened and is still available.
Dieter didn’t play bad last year and if Miami doesn’t upgrade that position, it wouldn’t be the end of the world but Tretter is a bonafide top center and hasn’t missed a single game in the last five years. In fact, his last missed game came in 2016 while with Green Bay.
Wide receiver could use some injections of talent but the additions of Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield, and River Cracraft have eliminated some of the absolute need. Wilson should start and Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker are both back giving Miami a solid three receivers and with Mike Gesicki playing a dual TE/WR type role, the Dolphins are not in a bad situation.
Still, upgrading isn’t out of the question. Miami could go into the draft with the desire to add talent but free agency could provide solutions as well. No name on the market is bigger than Jarvis Landry right now but it would be an absolute shock if the Dolphins tried to bring him back to Miami. That was a bridge many believe burned to the ground even though Adam Gase is long gone. Why? Because Chris Grier is still here and was part of that trifecta that shipped him off.
Another name that keeps floating on the lips of fans is Cole Beasley. Beasley is one of the most underrated players at WR. He is a Wes Welker/Jarvis Landry hybrid. While he would be a very solid addition with the Dolphins, he is more a slot receiver type and Miami may not need that. Still, adding talent and versatility is always helpful. On the outside, there isn’t much left for a true number one receiver and Miami may need to look at the draft to fill that.
At linebacker, no one is getting more attention than Bobby Wagner but so far, the released Seahawk has drawn interest but has not signed with another team yet. Wagner would be a stellar addition to the linebacker group and bring both physicality and locker room leadership.
While the Dolphins don’t have a lot of “needs” right now, there are still players on the roster that could be released and those releases would created holes on the roster, at least as far as depth is concerned.
For now, it is still a waiting game but the Dolphins have a lot less work ahead of them than they did a week ago and that is a good thing as the NFL is about to turn away from free agency and focus on the draft.