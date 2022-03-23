Blockbuster trade brings Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
I don’t even know what to say. The Miami Dolphins just did something they never do. They traded for a bonafide difference-maker on offense. They just traded for Tyreek Hill and I simply don’t know how to contain myself.
The Dolphins traded a 1st round pick, a 2nd round pick, and a bunch of “who cares” draft picks for a top 10 player in the league. It’s an unreal day for the Dolphins.
This is coming after signing Terron Armstead last night. I was fully content with just having that signing and being done for the most part in free agency. But then this absolute bombshell happens and I am nearly in tears with joy.
Yes, the Dolphins gave up this draft. That happens for guys like this. The Dolphins have Tua on a rookie contract and have several young studs on defense. This means the Dolphins will be making a decision on Tua after this year. If you have to get rid of him. So be it. This offense is built speed, not for comfort.
This offense has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the same team. I remember being amped for Jakkem Grant and Albert Wilson. Needless to say, this is infinity times better.
I can’t get into all the possibilities this means for the Dolphin’s offense with Mike McDaniel at the helms but basically, the Dolphins can do anything they want to do as long as Tua can get the ball out to him.
I already have visions of Tua underthrowing these guys but I’m not doing to focus on that now. Instead, I’m going to picture just how fast Tyreek Hill is going to run in those aqua uniforms, This offense has Hill, Waddle, Cedrik Wilson, and Mike Gesicki. And don’t forget Chase Edmunds and Raheem Mostert. The Dolphins are going to be stopping time with the amount of speed they have like QuickSilver did every time they hit the field. Plenty of writers, including myself here at Phin Phanatics will be delivering lights-out content on how this affects everything the Dolphins every which way.
Hats off to Chris Grier for showing that he is man that gets stuff done.
Can’t wait to finish work and have myself a beverage. Like George said, “Jerry I’m busting!”
Follow me @2ndSatSports