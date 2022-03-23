Maybe the Miami Dolphins should target Tyrann Mathieu next!
It’s been a crazy 24 hours in Miami Gardens, FL. The Miami Dolphins signed the consensus #1 free-agent, Terron Armstead. A large move (no-pun intended) all on it’s own. Today, the Miami Dolphins followed that up by trading for WR Tyreek Hill, arguably a top-10 player in the NFL. Still, the Dolphins may not be done, and Safety Tyrann Mathieu, could be their next move.
Tyrann Mathieu, an unrestricted free-agent, could be viewed as a luxury signing, but one that makes a lot of sense. Mathieu is considered one of the best safeties in the NFL. Who better for their young safeties, Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, to learn from?
Sure the Dolphins already have those two, as well as Eric Rowe on the roster, but elite talent is still elite talent. The AFC has gotten much harder, with a ton of superstars added to already good-to-elite teams.
Adding Mathieu, to arguably Miami’s best unit, led by Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, makes that unit elite, and potentially the best secondary in the NFL.
Mathieu, has ties to the Dolphins new cornerbacks coach Sam Madison, who held that position in Kansas City. He also is a long-time teammate of Tyreek Hill.
The Dolphins should now be considered a destination for players just like Tyrann Mathieu. Miami has always boasted great weather, no state-income taxes, and an owner that’s unafraid to spend money. Now, Miami is a true playoff contender, and after adding two elite players, a team that other players feel comfortable and motivated to join.
It would be no surprise, if Tyrann Mathieu is the next move announced by the Miami Dolphins.