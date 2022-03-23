Miami Dolphins among “most interested” in trade for Tyreek Hill?
By Juan Vasquez
The Miami Dolphins are among” most interested” in trade for Tyreek Hill? The superstar WR has been granted permission to seek a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs after negotiations stalled, per Ian Rapoport.
The Miami Dolphins just landed a home run signing with Terron Armstead last night, but a blockbuster trade could be in the NFL market again. Ian Rapoport reported negotiations between the Chiefs and Hill have stalled, and Kansas City has allowed Hill to seek a trade.
Dolphins GM Chris Grier pulled a master class negotiation last night with the Signing of Terron Armstead, rated the #1 Free-Agent per NFL.com, and his contract doesn’t even rank in the top 15 highest paid OL.
Now the Miami Dolphins are getting set to potentially pull off an absolute blockbuster trade, Tyreek Hill is a top 3 Wide Receiver in the league and would be a game changer to Miami’s offense. Rapoport confirms Miami is a serious player in this trade and is definitely a team to keep an eye on.
Tyreek Hill by the numbers, 2021:
- 1,239 Yds
- 155 Targets
- 111 Catches
- 9 Touchdowns
- 85.1 Overall grade
Stats provided by pff.com
If the Miami Dolphins pull off this trade, they are going all-in for 2022:
The Mike McDaniel era definitely has a different feel to it, from coaching staff hires to free-agency this franchise feels reborn in a way. Landing the #1 free agent like Armstead is not something that usually happens for the Dolphins, and a trade for a superstar WR like Tyreek Hill would just set in stone that Mike McDaniel’s vision is truly different.
Why do players want to come play for Miami now?
Miami has always had great weather, tax luxuries other states don’t have, and a great social life. But if you’ve been watching closely a lot of players and coaching staff wanted to work for HC Mike McDaniel. Some fans still don’t believe in McDaniel but if coaches and players alike hold him to a high regard then that’s all you need to know.
If Tyreek Hill also expresses interest in coming to Miami, then that just solidifies the NFL’s belief in what McDaniel brings to the table. In what world does a player want to switch from playing for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to playing for Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel?
Tua Tagovailoa has been here, Mike McDaniel and his vision are the selling point.
So what’s the price for Tyreek Hill?
It truly doesn’t matter what the price is, a WR like Hill doesn’t come available in the market often, and if they do there’s a lot of teams more well equipped to win than Miami, but if the case ends up being Hill wants to come to Miami as well then the Dolphins have to send the house.
Price doesn’t matter, no draft pick will replace Tyreek Hill’s value in 2022.
