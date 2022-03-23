Miami Dolphins: How will Tyreek Hill affect DeVante Parker’s future?
By James Reeve
The Miami Dolphins have made a blockbuster trade for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, so now there are questions that need to be answered about DeVante Parker.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have given up five draft picks to land the Kansas City Chiefs wideout, including picks 29 and 50 in this year’s class – a huge investment of assets to bolster the receiving corps.
Alongside that, the Dolphins have handed the six-time Pro Bowler a new four-year, $120 million contract extension with $72.2 million guaranteed.
A three-time All-Pro and a one-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, Hill has been one of the best receivers in the NFL since being drafted in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2016 class and immediately slots in as the Dolphins’ presumed number one receiver.
With the stellar 1000+ yard season from Jaylen Waddle, and the impressive skillset shown by tight end Mike Gesicki, the Miami Dolphins now boast a strong three-way receiving threat at the position that gives incumbent starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa serious downfield weapons for the upcoming season.
But, where does that leave long-time Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker?
Parker has had an up-and-down career since being selected 14th overall by the Dolphins in 2015, with injuries and inconsistent play seeing him struggle to truly live up to his full potential – with the peak of his performances coming in a 1202-yard, nine touchdown showing in 2019 – a year in which the Dolphins went 5-11.
Parker featured in just ten games in 2021, hauling in 515 yards and two touchdowns, while once again suffering through injuries, and carries with him an $8.744 million cap hit in 2022 – which increases to $9 million the following year.
With the Dolphins now investing so much money in Hill, as well as the significant contract handed to presumed starting left tackle Terron Armstead the day prior, the Dolphins will need to find ways of shaving salaries – with the high possibility of Parker playing for another team come September.
With Hill, Waddle, Gesicki and free agent signing Cedric Wilson Jr all available, there leaves little room for Parker and a trade for the veteran wideout should be expected in the coming days as general manager Chris Grier works to build a team that head coach Mike McDaniel believes can compete in his debut season.
A bolstered backfield, a solidified offensive line and a truly threatening receiving corps should have the Miami Dolphins feeling confident about their chances at reaching the playoffs in 2022, but it will likely come with the unfortunate absence of the man they call Uncle.