Miami Dolphins: Davis and Hurns release was a long time coming
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have finally done what fans have been yelling for two years, they released Jesse Davis and Allen Hurns.
Hurns’ release comes as a failed physical but Jesse Davis was released outright. The writing was on the wall with the addition of Connor Williams but it was read entirely when Terron Armstead arrived. The Armstead signing means the right tackle spot will be a competition between Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, and maybe Robert Hunt.
Davis was the longest tenured Miami Dolphins offensive lineman, an undrafted player who had six seasons under his belt. While the news is not surprising and perhaps long overdue, it is hard to blame Davis. He has gone through significant coaching changes every single year he has been with the Dolphins. Something we outlined earlier, here.
With Davis gone, Miami will carry a $1 million dead cap hit but will save $3.6 million in cap space. The release of Allen Hurns will carry a $433,000 dead hit with $2.5 million in savings.
Dolphins fans have been expecting the team to make moves but the signing Tyreek Hill is not a reason why these have happened. Hill’s 2022 cap hit is only $6 million and the Dolphins are likely making these moves for a couple of reasons, one, they no longer need the players given the moves they have made, and two, they could be trying to free up money to make more additions.
According to recent reports, including Adam Schefter, Miami may not be done adding to the offensive side of the ball. There was also a rumor circulating that Miami could be interested in Tyrann Mathieu as well.
Of course, there is also Xavien Howard and his contract to consider as well.