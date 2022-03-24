Naturally, trading for Tyreek Hill is awesome on several levels
By Matt Serniak
Oh, what a day am I right? I really wanted to have a boring day of just sifting through stuff written about the Dolphins signing Terron Armstead on Tuesday night. A nice quiet and calm day was all I wanted. But nope. The Dolphins just had to make the Earth stop its rotation by trading for Tyreek Hill something that is awesome for several reasons.
Just an absolute Earth-shattering move by Chris Grier and the Dolphins. For those that slandered Grier’s name over the last few months, what do you have to say for yourself now? Even if this season doesn’t work out, there isn’t a sensical way you can blame Grier for any of this. He has put together a team that can compete. It’s up to everybody else.
What made this so wild was how out of nowhere this was. This was like an RKO by Randy Orton if Randy Orton was disguising himself as Alexander Jackson and he jumped out of a $20 bill. Nobody saw this coming and when the first Schefter tweet went out that Miami was in serious talks with Hill and it was down to him picking the Jets or the Dolphins, it just felt like there was no possible way he was going to take New York over Miami. That’s exactly what happened and every Miami Dolphin fan rejoiced.
I don’t think I felt as much electricity pump through my body since the Miami Miracle. Like heads exploded like in Scanners when the news broke that is official.
I wrote just an ever so beautiful article early this morning about how the Dolphins should draft Nakobe Dean at #29 if he fell to them in this year’s draft. Well, don’t have to worry about that now do we?
There are many reasons why trading for Tyreek hill is friggin awesome but I’m going to lay out the top five that I can think of. Let me know in the comments the other wonderful ramifications that this trade creates.