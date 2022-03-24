Tom Brady coming to Miami? Dolphins are “working on it.”
By Juan Vasquez
Is Tom Brady coming to Miami? Dale Arnold who broke the story on Brady going to the Bucs said the Miami Dolphins are “working on it.”
The Miami Dolphins have been making colossal moves this past week with the signing of LT Terron Armstead, and shocking the world by trading for superstar WR Tyreek Hill. There was reports coming out that Miami was not done, and now Dale Arnold is hinting at Tom Brady coming to Miami. He also said the Dolphins are “working on it.” per WEEI Radio.
Dale Arnold was the first reporter to break the story on Tom Brady going to the Bucs, this holds some serious weight:
After this tweet dropped WEEI Radio reporter confirmed with Dale Arnold that this tweet was about the Dolphins, WEEI Radio then asked Arnold:
"“Wondering if your Brady tweet was about 2022 or next season for 2023.”"
Dale Arnold: “This coming season, they’re working on it.”
The Dolphins are currently trying to bring Tom Brady to Miami to finalize a blockbuster off-season before heading into the draft. If Brady were to become a Dolphin he would have Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, who are a top 3 WR duo, and the fastest WR duo in the NFL.
Apart from that they have also upgraded their offensive line, hired a mad genius of a coach Mike McDaniel who is bringing his vision to life, unlike anything Dolphins fans have seen the past 2 decades.
The Dolphins are going all in on WR, RB, TE, OL, and now… QB?
Bringing Tom Brady to Miami would make sense of how aggressive the Dolphins were this off-season:
You might have read my previous article on how Boston Globe Journalist Ben Volin confirmed Brady wanted to come to the Dolphins this past January, but the Brian Flores lawsuit had thrown a wrench in it.
Almost 2 months later the Dolphins have not been affected much by the Flores lawsuit and in the process loaded up the roster to nothing short of becoming a contender. A team with this much talent at skill positions can make a QB like Tua Tagovailoa take you to the playoffs.
But a roster this talented with Tom Brady at Quarterback, can carry you to the Super Bowl.
Another hint that points us in the right direction? Dale Arnold also said:
Tom Brady would make the Miami Dolphins an instant Super Bowl contender, so they’re probably going all in.
Dale Arnold then said “that doesn’t mean they get it done, but they’re working on it.”
A fair assessment by Arnold, Tom Brady is a gigantic chess piece and you never want to set possible news stone. But the moves are indeed being made by Miami.
The Miami Dolphins have pulled off some blockbuster moves as of recent, so if they’re going all in for 2022 with Tom Brady in their plans then they probably have a good chance of pulling it off.
As far as what this means for QB Tua Tagovailoa time will tell, but Tagovailoa becomes merely an after thought if the Dolphins get the Greatest Of All Time to play in Miami. And the Dolphins would become instant Super Bowl contenders.
