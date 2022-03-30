Theory: McDaniel will use Tyreek Hill like the idea of Deebo Samuel
By Matt Serniak
Since Mike McDaniel arrived in Miami, everyone has been mesmerized by his cool demeanor, laser-sharp wit, and the idea that he sees the game like Al Einstein looked at physics. One question that predictably has been tossed around is who will be McDaniel’s Deebo Samuel in the Dolphin’s offense? McDaniel has tabbed newly acquired Tyreek Hill to be a Deebo Samuel type but it’s my theory that Hill will be used like the idea of Deebo Samuel and not precisely how Samuel was used.
If that sounds a hair confusing my apologies but I didn’t know how else to say it. I’m not Shakesphere or the late great John Clayton over here. My theory is that Tyreek Hill won’t be used like Deebo Samuel was getting inside handoffs and being asked to get tough yards inside the tackle box. There is only one Deebo Samuel just like there’s only one Tyreek Hill. Instead, Hill will be used like Samuel in the idea that McDaniel will look to get the ball to him as many times as possible that put him in the best possible position to succeed.
Deebo Samuel is 6ft 215LBS of a hulking man and Tyreek Hill is 5’10 185LBs who is sleek as all hell. Asking Hill to bang it up inside for tough, physical yards would be a dumb thing to do. I don’t think McDaniel is dumb therefore I don’t think he would do something dumb like having Hill take inside handoffs and take on linebackers. Like how we saw Samuel being used as a battering ram in the NFC title game where he got 10 carries in freezing Green Bay, I don’t think we’ll ever see Tyreek Hill doing anything close to that.
What I do see happening is Tyreek Hill being given a fair amount of jet-sweeps, tosses, outside-zone hand-offs, reverses, and every variation of screens that have been created and not created. Whatever puts Hill in the best position for him to run super-fast, as we’ve seen him do plenty of times before, is what my theory states Mike McD will do. Basically, stuff like this is what my very researched theory supports.
Tyreek Hill has 93 rushes in his career with 22 in the last two seasons. I would expect that to go up just a bit. Expect to see Hill, Waddle and both of them lined up in the backfield at the same time at different points during the season. They’ll both be running turkey, orbit, and every variation of motion there is to get themselves a running start. The idea of Mike McDaniel coming up with plays/schemes with both of those guys in the backfield makes me feel things.
Mike McDaniel has said a few times when he was with San Francisco and even since he’s been in Miami that he cares about getting the best players the ball in their hand as much as possible. That’s what I fully believe and what my most definitely peer-reviewed theory feels is going to happen. Then when everyone is losing their minds trying to find Hill and Waddle on the field you boot the other way and hit Mike Gesicki on a deep crosser or check it down to Alex Ingold in the flat with nobody in front of him and 25 yards of grass in front of him. The possibilities are endless.
