Miami Dolphins: 3 hypothetical trades for DeVante Parker on draft night
Could the Miami Dolphins be looking to trade DeVante Parker? Here are three hypothetical draft night trades for the wide receiver.
The Miami Dolphins have a bunch of new toys to play with on offense, and wide receiver DeVante Parker could find himself as the odd man out.
The longest tenured Dolphins player, Parker has been considered the team’s number one option on the depth chart for some time now. But he has struggled with injuries throughout most of his career, making him as unreliable as he is talented. Given the fact that Miami has gone out and paid big bucks for pass catchers like Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson, and even running backs like Chase Edmonds, they may be looking to shed a little bit of salary from players who no longer factor in to their plans.
We don’t know what the Dolphins front office plans to do with DeVante Parker. They could ride out the final year of his contract and use him as the potential third or fourth option for Tua Tagovailoa. Or they could try to squeeze some value out of him in the form of a draft pick, in which case he may no longer be in South Florida come the start of next month.
If the Miami Dolphins are to explore trades for Parker, they could come to fruition on draft night. Having traded away all of their early-round capital in the trade for Hill, the team could dangle Parker in exchange for a mid-round pick, or perhaps attach one of their own in order to move up and select a player they covet in the late second or early third round.
One thing we know is that general manager Chris Grier is not shy to pull the trigger on trades around this time of year.
Here are three hypothetical trades for DeVante Parker on draft night: