10 highest paid players on Miami Dolphins roster for 2022
We know about the potential long-term salary cap issues for the Miami Dolphins. But who will the team be shelling out the most money for in 2022?
We are past the bulk of the free agency transactions for the new league year, and the Miami Dolphins have been one of the busiest teams when it comes to player acquisitions.
Starting off the signing period with some of the most cap space in the league, Miami was able to patch holes where they needed it most, while adding impressive firepower at the skill positions. They spent much of their money retaining defensive players as well as franchise tagging their talented tight end, and their cap sheet for 2022 is quite impressive when you break down the numbers.
Which players will be the highest paid during the upcoming season? Some of the answers might surprise you, but a deep dive in to the contract details will show that many of the deals are back loaded, and a handful of the Dolphins’ talent will come in at a very affordable price.
Here are the ten most expensive players on the Miami Dolphins roster for the 2022 season:
Where is Byron Jones, you ask? He missed the cut by less than $50,000, coming in 11th place behind Cedrick Wilson. Jones would have come in at number two on this list, but just last week the Dolphins converted $13 million of his base salary in to a signing bonus, meaning that his cap hit for 2022 comes in at just $5.8 million.
10. Cedrick Wilson – 2022 cap hit: $5,916,666
One of the first acquisitions for the Dolphins in free agency, Cedrick Wilson inked a three-year deal worth just over $22 million. His cap hit in 2022 will be a shade under $6 million, putting him in the top ten of most expensive players on the team. He may find it difficult to find touches at times, so don’t be surprised if Wilson’s contract is eventually regarded as somewhat bloated. Comparatively, anyway.