Tom Brady will come to Miami Dolphins in 2023 but in what capacity?
By Brian Miller
In 2023, the Miami Dolphins may have a new quarterback but whether that QB, Tom Brady, is playing or is in the front office depends on Tua Tagovailoa.
After recent events in Tampa Bay with Brady possibly being responsible for the late in the off-season, Bruce Arians exit some wonder what Brady’s end game is? We know he isn’t leaving this year but what happens in 2023?
Yes, Tom Brady has had his name linked to the Miami Dolphins since the day Brian Flores filed a lawsuit and exposed a conspiracy to bring the Super Bowl winning QB to the Dolphins. Even as the lawsuit was being exposed, there was considerable speculation that Brady was ready to take on a significant role within the organization.
Flores’ suit delayed that. It changed the timeline but it would be hard to imagine that it killed it completely. In fact, I would put money down that in 2023, Tom Brady is in Miami. Whether he is playing for the Dolphins or not depends on Tagovailoa.
2022 would normally be a “make or break” season for Tua and while he isn’t looking over his shoulder at Deshaun Watson or even Teddy Bridgewater, Tom Brady’s shadow will loom larger once the season come to an end, maybe.
Tua doesn’t have to take the Dolphins to the Super Bowl or the AFC East division title but coming up short late in the season could lead to change on the field. Tom Brady doesn’t appear ready to leave the game any time soon despite his age and if he wants to be in Miami, he will be in Miami. Stephen Ross loves him and wants him to be a part of the organization and the Dolphins just spent a lot of money to immediately improve the roster.
Tom Brady is not a narrative we should be discussing but this is only to serve as a reminder that in reality, we will be discussing Tom Brady and the Dolphins again in the future. The question is the role.
Brady could step on the field and immediately make the Dolphins contenders for the division and a deep playoff run if not the Super Bowl. How many years does Brady have left on the field? That is unknown but it could be long enough for Miami to find his replacement.
Tua on the other hand has this year to prove he is Miami’s future. He has the skillset despite what his detractors want you to believe. He has the arm strength despite what his haters will tell you. Yes, he has never had even an average offensive line, he has had a WR group that was far more consistent being injured than consistently catching footballs. The running game behind him was a sham. That will change this year if Mike McDaniel can turn it all around but a lot is riding on Tua.
After the 2023 season, Tom Brady should very well be a member of the Dolphins organization but where he is working could be up to Tua and we very well may see Tua, putting the playing Tom Brady into that retirement pasture called the executive offices.
For now, unless something changes, this should be the last Tom Brady article we write until after the 2022 season and personally, I’m rooting hard for Tua as should all Dolphins fans.