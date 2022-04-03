Miami Dolphins: Every Chris Grier draft class, ranked
We take a look back at Chris Grier’s draft history with the Miami Dolphins, both good and bad. Which class takes the number one spot in our rankings?
It’s draft time again, and that usually means a sense of impending doom for Miami Dolphins fans. Whether it be this regime or the one that traded up for Dion Jordan, there have been rough Draft Days in the past for the South Florida franchise.
Luckily, the draft shouldn’t have very much bearing on the short term future of the Dolphins. They have traded away their top two selections via the Tyreek Hill trade, and won’t be making a pick until very late in the third round (barring any further transactions). It is likely that the Class of 2022 will be used mostly for depth for the current roster, but the front office could find some diamonds in the rough.
But you probably shouldn’t count on it. On this list, we rank every one of general manager Chris Grier’s draft classes, from 2016 all the way up until 2021. Some of the groups of players are impressive, while others are downright awful. We begin the list with the latter, counting down from 6 to 1:
#6: 2017
1-22: Charles Harris – DE – Missouri
2-54: Raekwon McMillan – LB – Ohio State
3-97: Cordrea Tankersley – CB – Clemson
5-164: Isaac Asiata – G – Utah
5-178: Davon Godchaux – DT – LSU
6-194: Vincent Taylor – DT – Oklahoma State
7-237: Isaiah Ford – WR – Virginia Tech
Yuck. Throw it away. Forget it ever existed.
The 2017 NFL Draft was not only the worst one orchestrated by Chris Grier, it has to rank as one of the worst in not-so-recent memory. It might even be as bad as the disastrous 2013 Draft when the Dolphins traded up for Dion Jordan.
Some of the players that Miami selected in 2017 are still floating around the league, but none of them lived up to their billing as high draft picks. Charles Harris produced some of the fewest numbers of any first round draft pick in Dolphins history, and third-round cornerback Cordrea Tankersley played just 17 games in South Florida.
Interestingly enough, the longest holdover from this draft class was 7th round pick Isaiah Ford, whose on-again off-again saga with the team has become tiresome. We have likely, finally, seen the last of him on the Dolphins’ depth chart.