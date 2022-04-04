Obviously, the Miami Dolphins don’t give a rip about the Patriots
By Matt Serniak
I 100% realize that the DeVante Parker trade happened on Saturday afternoon but I wasn’t able to write about it until Sunday. The fact remains, the Miami Dolphins couldn’t care less about the existence of the New England Patriots and who they add and I for one agree with them.
In the last six games, the Dolphins are 4-2 against the Patriots. Sure, that has a lot to do with Brian Flores and everything that he put into each team. You’d be a weirdo regardless of how you felt about Flores to think any different.
But the Miami Dolphins have a new master now and his name is Mike McDaniel. He’s an offensive guy and he has a vision of what and how the Dolphins should look like this upcoming season and beyond. That vision doesn’t include former 1st round pick and sort of a fan favorite, DeVante Parker. The Dolphins traded DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots on Saturday.
Parker heads to New England and the Dolphins, in the end, get a 3rd round pick, Works for me. I’ve loved when DeVante Parker played for the Dolphins. When he was on the field, he produced. The thing was, and we all know this, he never was on the field. The guy had hamstrings made out of tissue paper and often found himself on the sideline. That’s a problem and McDaniel and Grier found a way to get away from that false hope. They traded him to the divisional rival New England Patriots.
I understand if many who saw this transaction freaked the heck out due to the fact that the Dolphins traded their at the time, current, #3 receiver to a team that plays in their division. Why trade him there when you can, probably, trade him to the NFC. That’s a reasonable thought.
But the more advanced thought is that the reason the Miami Dolphins traded a decent 29-year-old receiver to a divisional rival who made the playoffs last year is that the Miami Dolphins couldn’t care less what the Patriots do in regards to their team.
The Dolphins care about the Buffalo Bills when it comes to the AFC East. Yes, the Patriots made the playoffs, but the Dolphins beat them both times last year. This means that the Dolphins, rightfully, view the Bills as the only thing in their way to obtaining the AFC East crown. That makes sense.
Simply put, the Dolphins don’t really care what the Patriots have cooking. It’s been a while since the Dolphins have been able to say that but that is fully what is going on. Without Brady, the Patriots are just another team and the Dolphins are treating them as such.
Bill Simmons (watch out for those aggregators that I’m sure he will mention) will sling out BS but never forget that he is a Patriots fan at heart. He’s a guy that doesn’t watch too much besides Patriot games so he doesn’t understand that Mac Jones is just an alight QB just like Tua might be. I mean, he should after watching Mac Jones play, but here we are.
That’s the thing, guys like Simmons gloss over Mac Jones’ deficiencies while crushing Tua for his. All I want is a world where both get hammered for their foibles. Is that too much to ask? The answer is, sadly, yes. But whatever. Not going to let that get me down.
Overall, the 2022 Miami Dolphins don’t care at all about the Patriots. They traded them one of their best offensive players. If they thought the Patriots mattered in their conquest of the AFC, they wouldn’t have done that. Parker will play some games but will ultimately be jettisoned off the team regardless of how many times he says “Let’s Go” and he sends it to Mac Jones and the rest of the Patriots. Don’t care.
The smart analysis is that Mike McDaniel thought it wouldn’t get in the way of what the Dolphins are trying to do if they sent one of their main offensive targets to an immediate enemy. New England should be thinking about that but I imagine they’re thinking about whether or not their, current, secondary can fill JC Jackson’s shoes. Not sure what that’s like because Miami understands locking up quality cornerback play.
The Bills, yeah, the Dolphins care a lot about what they’re up to. But the Patriots and the Jets, they’ll deal with them on a weekly basis.
