The Miami Dolphins offensive line still has questions after free agency
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins entered the 2022 off-season knowing that their line is a problem and they looked to fix it. With free agency in the rearview mirror, did they do enough? Maybe.
I can answer this question immediately. The Dolphins have yet to fix their offensive line. They look “better” on paper but, fixed? That’s a tough word to use when we are talking about a unit that finished at or near the bottom in almost every statistical category last year.
We can’t even sit here and say that they were “fixed” the year before, or even serviceable. We can blame Brian Flores for not putting a staff together and we can blame Grier for not drafting better. No matter how you look at it, the offensive line has been a problem.
Now here we are in 2022. Fans are excited and expect a serious run toward the postseason. Tyreek Hill adds an incredible dimension to an already speedy offense and the running game should be a lot better as well but everything depends on what the Dolphins do with their blocking.
We can’t discount the additions of Connor Williams or Terron Armstead. Both are monumental upgrades over what the Dolphins had the last few years. Their work ethic should pay off as well and there is veteran leadership that hasn’t been around for a few years. But, there is always a but, what about the rest of the line?
Miami believes that competition between Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson will solve the right tackle problem. They seem to believe that Michael Dieter is the answer at center, and Robert Hunt is the right guy for the guard position. I think we can agree that Hunt is solid and has shown more than enough to warrant the “penciled in” designation.
There is a lot to like about Eichenberg and I do believe that Matt Applebaum will get more out of him than any of the previous four line coaches Miami has had in the last three years.
At center, the Dolphins are still potentially looking. J.C. Tretter is still available and his salary demands will likely continue to drop as the weeks tick off. That tends to be normalcy in the NFL as the free agency frenzy fades.
As good as Armstead is, he hasn’t had a complete season in a few years so the Dolphins need to expect him to miss time in 2022. That isn’t a big deal provided they can have a suitable plug and play tackle behind him. Is that player on the roster now?
Eichenberg struggled on the left side last year and Jackson isn’t ready for that type of role. Miami’s only options, for now, are Eichenberg, Larnel Coleman, Greg Little, and Adam Pankey. None of whom really stand out as fill-ins for the top LT from free agency.
Still, there is plenty of time to add to the roster. The NFL Draft is later this month. OTAs and mini-camps will help the coaches ID problems and areas of concern and there will be plenty of time before training camp to get additional help.
Miami has done very well this off-season and there is still some work to be done but nothing like there was last year or the year before, or the year before that.