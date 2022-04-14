Should the Miami Dolphins trade up in the 2022 NFL draft?
The Miami Dolphins only have four picks in the 2022 NFL draft, but should it stop them from continuing their aggressive off-season?
It’s not a surprise that teams view this draft class as a weaker class in comparison to the 2023 NFL draft.
The Miami Dolphins have made moves to secure a flurry of selections in the first two days – five to be exact. The Philadelphia Eagles realized that it’s better to pick twice on day one in 2023 compared to three times in 2023 which seems to be the reason they traded they with the Saints.
The argument could be made that next year’s class could feature franchise cornerstones, each of which would land in the top-ten of this year’s class. Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud would headline the quarterback class. Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Notre Dame tight end Michael Meyers would headline a weak running back and tight end classes that feature no clear number 1 options and Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be in a tier on his own in a strong class wideout class.
Quarterbacks are the “most important position,” but the gem of this class would be Alabama linebacker Will Anderson. The do it all linebacker would easily be the top overall player in the 2022 NFL draft and should have that claim in 2023.
But, what does this have to do with Miami trading up?
Miami Dolphins 2022 rollercoaster off-season is only starting
The Miami Dolphins have officially been in the 2022 off-season since the end of January but so much has happened since the end of last season.
Miami has five selections in the first three rounds of the 2023 draft. While this years class isn’t as strong, it does feature potential stars, even late in the draft.
Moving their third round pick – pick 102 – to a second round pick will likely cost either double thirds or a third and next year’s second.
Miami will have options if they choose to move up. Filling needs is the goal and they could plan to bring in and develop a player that can exceed projections.
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker Jr, Georgia running back James Cook and linebacker Quay Walker, Cincinnati wideout Alec Pierce and cornerback Coby Bryant, Clemson wideout Justyn Ross and other interesting prospects should be in mind for the Dolphins.
Miami is putting third year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a position to win, but why not continue the all in push?
If the team feels Tagovailoa isn’t the guy and want to go for another quarterback, the two firsts and a roster filled with talent should be enough to deal for a young quarterback or move for a high talent and disgruntled one.