Miami Dolphins: 3 reasons Miami needs to draft running back James Cook
While the Miami Dolphins may have to wait to draft, running back James Cook of Georgia, could be the perfect fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense.
Some Miami Dolphins fans may not enjoy the 2022 NFL Draft because the Dolphins do not pick until the 3rd round, pick 102.
Unless you live under a rock, you know that the Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill this offseason and traded their 1st round pick (pick 29) and their 2nd round pick (pick 50) in the deal for Hil.
And again, unless you live under a rock, you know that was a great move by the Dolphins.
Tyreek Hill is better than any player they can draft at Pick 29 and Pick 50 combined, and adding a dynamic playmaker to the offense like Hill will do wonders for Miami.
Just because Miami does not have a 1st or 2nd round pick doesn’t mean they cannot draft a solid player in the 3rd round.
The Miami Dolphins need to draft running back James Cook in the 2022 NFL Draft.
I know the Dolphins signed two running backs this offseason, but as you saw in San Francisco, new head coach Mike McDaniel loves to add running backs in the draft.
And the running back Miami should add at pick 102 is former Georgia running back James Cook.
Now I know some fans are pretending to be analysts with fake sources on Youtube and Twitter, so I am sure they will try and say they started the James Cook to Miami train, which is fine, but it doesn’t matter who creates it. But we all should jump aboard.
Every year I fall in love with a player, and in 2022, Cook has been that guy. I have raved about him for quite some time now, and I really want Miami to draft him. If you are still unsure about Cook, here are three reasons the Miami Dolphins should draft him.