Miami Dolphins: 7-round mock draft after adding Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins showed that the phrase “Slow and steady wins the race” was still useful after they started free agency out slow but then clearly won the race.
Miami made some solid signings and re-signings to help construct their roster as they head into the 2022 NFL Draft.
However, they were missing the one big splash, that one elite player.
That is when they signed the No. 1 free agent, left tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million deal worth up to $87.5 million with incentives.
The deal ignited Dolphins fans and Dolphins Twitter, as Armstead was exactly what the Miami Dolphins offensive line needed.
Who should the Miami Dolphins draft after their big free agency splash?
However, the Miami Dolphins were not done yet…
General Manager Chris Grier has been under fire this offseason, and deservedly so. Grier has made some questionable decisions, but honestly, none of that matters now.
Why?
The Miami Dolphins traded for All-Pro wide receiver and the No. 1 playmaker in the NFL, Tyreek Hill.
This trade is one of the biggest moves in franchise history, and Miami pairing Hill with Jaylen Waddle is absolutely insane.
In my opinion, Hill and Waddle form the most dangerous receiver duo I have ever seen in the NFL.
The Dolphins did need to give up picks for Hill, obviously, and in 2022, they gave up Pick 29, Pick 50, and Pick 121. They also gave up a 4th and 6th in 2023, but again, in my opinion, that is not a bad cost at all for Hill.
Dolphins fans may be bored on draft night, though, as the Miami Dolphins do not pick until the 3rd round now, at pick 102. However, they can still add some starters and depth to their roster from rounds 3-7, so with that in mind, here is a 7-round mock draft after the Hill and Armstead additions.