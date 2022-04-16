Miami Dolphins don’t have tradeable players to get back in round one
The NFL Draft is just over a week away and the Miami Dolphins will be waiting until late day two to make their pick. Don’t expect them to jump back into round one.
As we all know now, the Dolphins don’t have a draft pick in round one or two having sent them to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the trade that brought Tyreek Hill to Miami. The Dolphins don’t have a lot of needs heading into the draft but if someone did catch their eye falling round one, they also don’t have the player capital to trade.
At one point during the off-season, many believed that Xavien Howard could be a potential trade option to get Miami back into the first round. Howard would easily command a first-round pick in return but a trade would also leave Miami needing to fill that hole. After the Dolphins gave him a big contract extension, Howard isn’t going anywhere.
Byron Jones is a player that could potentially lead to trade speculation but he is more valuable to the Dolphins right now than what at best would be a second-round draft pick, and again, replacing him would be a priority.
Mike Gesicki has signed his Franchise Tag but that doesn’t mean he can’t be traded. In fact, without a longer deal, Gesicki will remain a player that is often mentioned as a trade option. While Gesicki is good, he isn’t going to bring in a first-round pick on his own making him more likely a day two option and that makes him more valuable under his tag.
Christian Wilkins is rumored to be working on an extension with the Dolphins rather than playing under the fifth-year option. It would be smart for the Dolphins to keep their defensive line together but if Miami can’t work out a deal, Wilkins could potentially be dangled in a trade but while he is becoming very good at his job, he will not bring back a draft pick in round one.
Next year’s draft picks are available to the Dolphins and moving one of their future first-round picks to jump back into round one this year could happen but Miami seems to be building towards a big 2023 draft where they already have additional first and third-round picks.
Many Miami Dolphins fans are hoping that the Dolphins will find a way to get back into round one but it is more and more likely that doesn’t happen. The Dolphins have found a good group of young, up-and-coming players to build the team around and that means you don’t trade them away only to replace them with the very pick they are getting back.
Miami’s best course of action is to sit tight, wait for the draft to unfold, and make their first selection at 102 in the 3rd round. Move on to the next phase of the 2022 off-season and begin the process of getting the players ready for training camp.